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Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Dashcam footage has captured the moment a taxi lost control, mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians at the junction of Choi Ha Road and Chun Wah Road in Ngau Tau Kok on Wednesday afternoon, killing a 38-year-old woman and injuring four others.

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The video shows the taxi traveling at high speed down a slope on Chun Wah Road. When it reached a bend where the road markings required a right turn into Choi Ha Road, the taxi failed to turn and instead continued straight, crashing into a roadside near a sitting-out area. A bystander is heard saying: "This car is absolutely insane!" while another screams: "Oh no!"

The two female pedestrians were colleagues working as dental assistants at Tuen Mun Hospital. The 38-year-old suffered severe leg injuries and was pronounced dead at United Christian Hospital. A 31-year-old sustained a severed right leg and remains in critical condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The 70-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Ng, reported chest pain and was taken to hospital conscious. He passed a breathalyzer test and told police he suspected the taxi's brake system had failed. A couple aged 62 and 61 who were passengers also sustained minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. He is being detained for investigation. The East Kowloon regional traffic unit is handling the case.

Ngau Tau Kok dashcam fatal taxi crash

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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