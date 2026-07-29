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(Video) Car runs red light in Hung Shui Kiu, narrowly misses domestic helper and 2 children

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A private car narrowly missed hitting a domestic helper and two young children after running a red light in Hung Shui Kiu on Tuesday, with dashcam footage sparking online calls for police action.

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The 23-second clip, recorded around 1pm on Castle Peak Road – Hung Shui Kiu section, shows the traffic light turning red as vehicles stopped at the junction. A domestic helper and two young children began crossing the pedestrian crossing after checking that the vehicles had stopped.

Suddenly, a private car emerged from between the stationary vehicles and drove through the red light, passing within inches of the trio. The driver stopped briefly with hazard lights on before driving off.

The children and the helper reacted in time and avoided being hit. After the car stopped, they continued across the road safely.

The poster condemned the driver's actions, with online commenters urging police to investigate the dangerous driving offence. Police said no 999 report had been received.

Hung Shui Kiu red-light violation near miss dashcam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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