logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Elderly woman with walking stick caught on CCTV stealing tablecloth at Kwong Tin Market

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A CCTV footage showing an elderly woman using a walking stick to steal a tablecloth at a market in Lam Tin has gone viral, sparking heated discussions among netizens over her swift hands and brazen act.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident took place at around 3.30pm yesterday outside a shop on the first floor of Kwong Tin Estate Market in Lam Tin. According to the surveillance footage shared by the shopkeeper, a white-haired woman carrying a walking stick was seen walking slowly and unsteadily toward a wooden bench across from shop unit 28.

Calculated move disguised as a brief rest

After sitting down calmly on the bench, the woman waited for an opportunity while ignoring a male staff member working at a pickup station nearby. Using her body and walking stick as cover, she swiftly grabbed a red-and-white checkered tablecloth that was resting under a newspaper on the wooden bench.

Demonstrating remarkably adept technique, she slowly and neatly folded the cloth into a compact square before slipping it into her personal bag. She then remained seated with an unfazed expression as if nothing had happened.

Shopkeeper issues ultimatum before reporting to police

The shopkeeper only realized the tablecloth was missing later and decided to review the security camera footage, which revealed the woman's covert operation. Outraged by the behavior, the owner posted the CCTV screenshots and video clips online to call out the theft.

Although the monetary value of the tablecloth is minimal, the shopkeeper strongly condemned the shameless act of stealing in broad daylight. The owner has issued a final warning to the woman, appealing to neighbors and residents of Kwong Tin Estate to urge her to return the item voluntarily, or the matter will be reported directly to the police.

Online reaction condemns shameless theft by senior citizen

The revelation has drawn a wave of criticism from online communities and local residents. Many netizens expressed surprise at the contrast between the woman's frail appearance and her surprisingly agile hands during the theft.

Social media users criticized her lack of morality, with some invoking the popular phrase "bad people simply grew old" to describe the situation. Many urged the shopkeeper to report the crime to the authorities immediately without offering any leeway, emphasizing that old age should never serve as a shield for committing crimes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
AsiaWorld-Expo has invested in dedicated yacht berthing facilities for The Festival of Connoisseurs, extending the exhibition on
AsiaWorld-Expo Transforms its Waterfront to Create a New Waterfront Exhibition Experience
Morning Recap - November 6, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Around the Island Race returns Saturday with 1,500 sailors and Asian Games medallists
NEWS
7 hours ago
Sha Tin roadworks death: contractor ordered to investigate as Labour Department halts all works on carriageway
NEWS
8 hours ago
Smart View helps solve 2,192 crimes and find missing dementia patient in 20 minutes
NEWS
10 hours ago
Police to add AI facial recognition to Smart View CCTV system this month, targeting 60,000 cameras by 2028
NEWS
10 hours ago
logo
(Video) Lorry drops large box on Fanling Highway, triggering three-vehicle crash
NEWS
12 hours ago
5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested
NEWS
12 hours ago
Mark Six $108m draw results: 2.5 first-prize units shared by four tickets
NEWS
12 hours ago
HKSAR Govt strongly condemns US Consulate spokesman's remarks on Joshua Wong case
NEWS
13 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
20 hours ago
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
05-11-2026 10:47 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.