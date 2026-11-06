(Video) Elderly woman with walking stick caught on CCTV stealing tablecloth at Kwong Tin Market

A CCTV footage showing an elderly woman using a walking stick to steal a tablecloth at a market in Lam Tin has gone viral, sparking heated discussions among netizens over her swift hands and brazen act.

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The incident took place at around 3.30pm yesterday outside a shop on the first floor of Kwong Tin Estate Market in Lam Tin. According to the surveillance footage shared by the shopkeeper, a white-haired woman carrying a walking stick was seen walking slowly and unsteadily toward a wooden bench across from shop unit 28.

Calculated move disguised as a brief rest

After sitting down calmly on the bench, the woman waited for an opportunity while ignoring a male staff member working at a pickup station nearby. Using her body and walking stick as cover, she swiftly grabbed a red-and-white checkered tablecloth that was resting under a newspaper on the wooden bench.

Demonstrating remarkably adept technique, she slowly and neatly folded the cloth into a compact square before slipping it into her personal bag. She then remained seated with an unfazed expression as if nothing had happened.

Shopkeeper issues ultimatum before reporting to police

The shopkeeper only realized the tablecloth was missing later and decided to review the security camera footage, which revealed the woman's covert operation. Outraged by the behavior, the owner posted the CCTV screenshots and video clips online to call out the theft.

Although the monetary value of the tablecloth is minimal, the shopkeeper strongly condemned the shameless act of stealing in broad daylight. The owner has issued a final warning to the woman, appealing to neighbors and residents of Kwong Tin Estate to urge her to return the item voluntarily, or the matter will be reported directly to the police.

Online reaction condemns shameless theft by senior citizen

The revelation has drawn a wave of criticism from online communities and local residents. Many netizens expressed surprise at the contrast between the woman's frail appearance and her surprisingly agile hands during the theft.

Social media users criticized her lack of morality, with some invoking the popular phrase "bad people simply grew old" to describe the situation. Many urged the shopkeeper to report the crime to the authorities immediately without offering any leeway, emphasizing that old age should never serve as a shield for committing crimes.