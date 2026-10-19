logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK's Lee meets AIIB chief ahead of APEC finance gathering, eyes deeper ties

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Zou and Lee. ISD
Zou and Lee. ISD

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank president Zou Jiayi ahead of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting, pledging to deepen regional financial cooperation as the multilateral lender prepares to open an office in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Zou is in the SAR leading an AIIB delegation for the upcoming APEC finance talks on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Headquartered in Beijing, the AIIB is a multilateral development bank focused on financing sustainable infrastructure across Asia and beyond. 

During the meeting, Lee welcomed AIIB's plan to establish a Hong Kong office serving both financing and operational functions. 

The new office reflects the city’s position as a gateway connecting China with international markets, Lee said in a statement, adding that local authorities will fully support the office's setup and operations to facilitate the bank's expansion.

Lee said Hong Kong—an AIIB member since 2017—will draw on initiatives from last month's Policy Address and the city's First Five-Year Plan to bolster green finance, financial technology, and offshore yuan business in support of the bank's project financing, fundraising, and financial management.

Pointing to the AIIB's issuance of Hong Kong dollar bonds in recent years, Lee said the city's capital and bond markets are well placed to connect the lender with global investors and channel capital toward carbon neutrality, transition finance, and infrastructure development.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu also joined Monday's meeting.

 

AIIBJohn LeeAPECFinance Ministers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan
HK set to showcase 4 key priorities of APEC finance ministers' meeting: Paul Chan
FINANCE
11-10-2026 18:13 HKT
John Lee hails ‘Hong Kong Spirit’ after city’s best-ever Asian Games achievements
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:14 HKT
Sing Tao survey on satisfaction with HK's Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address
NEWS
22-09-2026 00:00 HKT
First Five-Year Plan | Advance "Finance+" to support real economy, set up $10b Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund
FINANCE
16-09-2026 13:48 HKT
First Five-Year Plan | HK to set up electronic fixed income, currency trading platform
FINANCE
16-09-2026 13:46 HKT
First Five-Year Plan | New blueprint sets stage for mega events, culture and sports promotions
NEWS
16-09-2026 13:25 HKT
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
First Five-Year Plan | HK vows to scale up offshore yuan business
FINANCE
16-09-2026 12:52 HKT
John Lee assures no change to HK’s system under the city’s first Five-Year Plan
NEWS
14-09-2026 14:07 HKT
Chief Executive article: Written before the release of Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan
INSIGHTS
14-09-2026 06:00 HKT
(File photo)
HK ready to rise as all eyes on GBA at APEC meeting: John Lee 
NEWS
03-09-2026 13:39 HKT
EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152
NEWS
15 hours ago
X
Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
WORLD
15 hours ago
logo
(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.