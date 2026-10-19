HK's Lee meets AIIB chief ahead of APEC finance gathering, eyes deeper ties

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank president Zou Jiayi ahead of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting, pledging to deepen regional financial cooperation as the multilateral lender prepares to open an office in the city.

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Zou is in the SAR leading an AIIB delegation for the upcoming APEC finance talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Headquartered in Beijing, the AIIB is a multilateral development bank focused on financing sustainable infrastructure across Asia and beyond.

During the meeting, Lee welcomed AIIB's plan to establish a Hong Kong office serving both financing and operational functions.

The new office reflects the city’s position as a gateway connecting China with international markets, Lee said in a statement, adding that local authorities will fully support the office's setup and operations to facilitate the bank's expansion.

Lee said Hong Kong—an AIIB member since 2017—will draw on initiatives from last month's Policy Address and the city's First Five-Year Plan to bolster green finance, financial technology, and offshore yuan business in support of the bank's project financing, fundraising, and financial management.

Pointing to the AIIB's issuance of Hong Kong dollar bonds in recent years, Lee said the city's capital and bond markets are well placed to connect the lender with global investors and channel capital toward carbon neutrality, transition finance, and infrastructure development.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu also joined Monday's meeting.