A People-Centred Leader Advancing Chinese Medicine Globally

Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, an expert in Chinese medicine clinical research and gut microbiome, is dedicated to advancing the modernization and internationalization of Chinese medicine. Since joining Hong Kong Baptist University in 2001, he has excelled in clinical service, education, and research, translating clinical needs into impactful policy recommendations. He consistently upholds a people-centred philosophy, demonstrating leadership that combines professional excellence and deep compassion.

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Building Research and Transformation Platforms for Chinese Medicine towards International Standards

Prof. Bian has spearheaded the establishment of multiple research and application platforms. In 2014, he founded the Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Clinical Study Centre (now the Vincent V.C. Woo Chinese Medicine Clinical Research Institute), advancing clinical research on major conditions such as post-COVID-19 condition, diabetes, and stroke. In 2019, he led the establishment of the Chinese EQUATOR Centre to enhance the standardisation and transparency of research reporting, promoting alignment with international standards.

Furthermore, he led the Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development to drive product commercialisation. Notably, his innovative botanical formulations for ulcerative colitis, chronic constipation, and Parkinson’s disease-related constipation have received clinical trial approvals from both the NMPA and the U.S. FDA, marking a historic milestone for Chinese medicine internationalization.





Bian led the Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development.

From Anti-epidemic Practice to the Establishment of The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong

During the pandemic, Prof. Bian led frontline anti-epidemic services and pioneered integrated Chinese-Western medicine models. This experience strengthened his conviction that a flagship platform integrating clinical services, research, and education is vital for Chinese medicine to merge into modern healthcare.

This vision is now realized in The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong. Since 2018, Prof. Bian has overseen the hospital’s planning, and in 2024, he was appointed its first Hospital Chief Executive. He leads the team to expand Chinese medicine services from outpatient care to day and inpatient services, offering diverse treatment options. The hospital serves as a hub for clinical services, education, and research, nurturing interdisciplinary talents and deepening Chinese-Western medicine collaboration to deliver comprehensive, continuous, and compassionate care.



CMHHK signed MoUs with local universities.

In 2025, Prof. Bian was selected as a “Qihuang Scholar,” one of the highest honours in Chinese medicine in China, recognizing his outstanding contributions.

His “Leader of the Year 2025” honour reflects his dedication to patient-centred care and institutional innovation. It also signifies that Hong Kong’s Chinese medicine development is entering a brand-new phase driven by scientific evidence and seamlessly aligned with international standards.

Bian at the third International Forum on the Development of Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Hospital.



Bian's Profile

Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, MH

Hospital Chief Executive,

The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong

Associate Vice-President (Clinical Chinese Medicine), Hong Kong Baptist University

Motto

Steadfast in hardship, resolute in action.



Biography