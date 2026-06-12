AFCD, police remove about 50 dogs from Pat Heung shelter amid cruelty probe

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police removed about 50 dogs from a dog shelter in Pat Heung, Yuen Long on Thursday, as the facility's operator faces an animal cruelty investigation, sources said.

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Officers entered the "520 Dog Support" shelter on Ching Tam Road around 3pm, with at least seven AFCD vehicles at the scene. The 47-year-old female operator, surnamed Leung, was present.

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Videos from the scene showed dogs in cages with their heads down and poor sanitary conditions. AFCD staff wearing protective gear used catch poles to remove the dogs, with the operation lasting until around 11pm.

Leung was earlier arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following complaints about the shelter's Shui Kiu San Tsuen and Ching Tan Road facilities.

Animal welfare groups, including the Animal Welfare Concern Alliance, called on authorities to prioritise animal welfare and ensure proper interim care and placement for the removed dogs.