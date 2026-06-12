AFCD, police remove about 50 dogs from Pat Heung shelter amid cruelty probe

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Pigeon found dead in Yau Tong, police treat as animal cruelty
27-02-2026 01:54 HKT
Fourth dog found dead in Lok Ma Chau in suspected poisoning case
20-02-2026 01:16 HKT
Dog found dead in Lok Ma Chau in suspected poisoning case
17-02-2026 00:31 HKT
Man arrested after three-month-old puppy dies in Tseung Kwan O fall
16-02-2026 02:18 HKT
Over 100 fish die during Tseung Kwan O estate pond cleaning
27-01-2026 05:13 HKT
Bee swarm in Clear Water Bay leaves three AFCD officers hospitalized
04-12-2025 17:37 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT