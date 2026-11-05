National Security police welcome Joshua Wong’s 10-year sentence

Chief Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah of the police National Security Department welcomed Joshua Wong Chi-fung’s 10-year prison sentence, describing his criminal record as extensive and urging him to reflect while in prison.

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Wong, the former secretary-general of Demosisto, was sentenced in the High Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

Li said the case was particularly serious because Wong had access to foreign dignitaries and influential figures, allowing him to turn his actions into tangible consequences during the turbulent period of 2019 and 2020.

Li said Wong had taken part in social movements as a minor and had been involved in various offenses since turning 18, including national security offenses. He described Wong’s record as extensive and highlighted Wong's role as an organizer and instigator in the siege of police headquarters in June 2019.

Li said Wong had shown disregard for the law and little willingness to abide by it. He hoped Wong would use the time in prison to reflect on the harm he had caused to the country and Hong Kong, develop respect for the law and gain a proper understanding of the nation.

Asked whether the National Security Department was reviewing a documentary about Wong, Li said the department was primarily concerned with whether the film contained seditious content. He said he could not comment on the matter at this stage.