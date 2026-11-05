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NEWS

CHP infection control head warned for failing to report dangerous-driving conviction

NEWS
31 mins ago
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A branch head at the Centre for Health Protection has been issued a warning letter by the Medical Council for failing to report his conviction for dangerous driving two years ago to the council within the mandated period. 

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Edmond Ma Siu-keung, head of the Infection Control Branch, attended the disciplinary inquiry in person without legal representation on Thursday. 

The panel noted that he had disclosed the pending court case in his medical license renewal application in November 2024, before the trial started, and had pleaded guilty during the proceedings. However, he did not submit a formal report within 28 days after his conviction.

The panel ruled that Ma had breached the Code of Professional Conduct and issued him a warning letter.

Ma was convicted in December 2024 after running a red light while driving in Sha Tin and colliding with a motorcycle, injuring its rider. He turned right on a red signal at the junction of Siu Lek Yuen Road and Tate’s Cairn Highway, striking a motorcycle traveling toward Sha Tin. The rider suffered back injuries.

Dashcam footage captured the collision. Police later confirmed that the traffic lights were functioning normally. Ma pleaded guilty and was fined HK$3,000.

CHPdangerous drivingMedical Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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