Hong Kong, Shanghai to enhance cooperation and connectivity: Christopher Hui

Hong Kong and Shanghai will enhance cooperation and connectivity, continuing to complement each other's strengths and rendering all-round support to mainland enterprises in 'going global,' said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the 10th Working Meeting of Hong Kong-Shanghai Financial Co-operation in Shanghai, Hui said the mechanism has been an important platform for the two places to deepen exchanges and seek mutual development since establishment.

The meeting has mapped out a clear roadmap for the financial development of the two core financial engines of the country, he said.

At the meeting, Li Junjie, director-general of the Shanghai Office for Advancing International Financial Center Development, said the two "locomotives" in the country's building of a financial powerhouse should leverage their respective strengths while creating greater synergy.

Taking the meeting as an opportunity, the two cities will translate the consensus reached at the meeting into concrete cooperation projects, elevating the synergistic financial development of the two places to a new level, Li said.

MOU SIGNING

Hui also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Financial Dispute Resolution Centre of Hong Kong and the Financial Ombudsman Service Shanghai.

The MOU aims to promote an alternative dispute resolution mechanism for financial disputes.

On Thursday, Hui met with the new chairman of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, Guo Dayong and the director of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Zhou Xiaoquan.

He also delivered a speech at a forum hosted by the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and engaged in detailed exchanges with representatives of about 20 Shanghai enterprises.

Hui returned to Hong Kong in the afternoon, the government said in a statement.



