logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong, Shanghai to enhance cooperation and connectivity: Christopher Hui

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo shows (from front row) Hui (sixth left); Li (seventh left); the Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), Angelina Cheung (eighth left), and the Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, Veronica Wong (fourth left); with representatives of government bodies, financial regulators and exchanges of the two places before the meeting. ISD
Photo shows (from front row) Hui (sixth left); Li (seventh left); the Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), Angelina Cheung (eighth left), and the Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, Veronica Wong (fourth left); with representatives of government bodies, financial regulators and exchanges of the two places before the meeting. ISD

Hong Kong and Shanghai will enhance cooperation and connectivity, continuing to complement each other's strengths and rendering all-round support to mainland enterprises in 'going global,' said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the 10th Working Meeting of Hong Kong-Shanghai Financial Co-operation in Shanghai, Hui said the mechanism has been an important platform for the two places to deepen exchanges and seek mutual development since establishment.

The meeting has mapped out a clear roadmap for the financial development of the two core financial engines of the country, he said.

At the meeting, Li Junjie, director-general of the Shanghai Office for Advancing International Financial Center Development, said the two "locomotives" in the country's building of a financial powerhouse should leverage their respective strengths while creating greater synergy. 

Taking the meeting as an opportunity, the two cities will translate the consensus reached at the meeting into concrete cooperation projects, elevating the synergistic financial development of the two places to a new level, Li said. 

MOU SIGNING

Hui also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Financial Dispute Resolution Centre of Hong Kong and the Financial Ombudsman Service Shanghai. 

The MOU aims to promote an alternative dispute resolution mechanism for financial disputes.

On Thursday, Hui met with the new chairman of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, Guo Dayong and the director of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Zhou Xiaoquan.

He also delivered a speech at a forum hosted by the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and engaged in detailed exchanges with representatives of about 20 Shanghai enterprises.

Hui returned to Hong Kong in the afternoon, the government said in a statement.


 

Hong KongShanghaicooperationChristopher Hui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps at noon on Friday
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps through 23,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
John Greenwood
HK's yuan push would not undermine local dollar, peg, Greenwood says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index loses 23,000-point mark on Thursday as tech selloff quickens
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong major lenders keep prime rate unchanged
FINANCE
29-10-2026 14:49 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index flat at noon on Thursday, tech shares slump
FINANCE
29-10-2026 12:35 HKT
Hong Kong Monetary Authority leaves interest rates unchanged, tracking Fed move
FINANCE
29-10-2026 11:34 HKT
London Metal Exchange (LME). Reuters
LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say
FINANCE
29-10-2026 10:47 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index muted in early trading on Thursday, tech shares down
FINANCE
29-10-2026 10:16 HKT
Christopher Hui
Over 50 companies have re-domiciled in HK, with 30 being processed: Hui
FINANCE
28-10-2026 21:23 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Driver of dual-plate car to be prosecuted after mounting pavement in Causeway Bay
NEWS
10 hours ago
Flooding hits Sha Tin and Tai Po as northeast monsoon coincides with astronomical high tide
NEWS
29-10-2026 03:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.