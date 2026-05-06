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NEWS

HK Airport passenger traffic rises 8pc in April despite fuel price surge: Mable Chan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong International Airport saw its total passenger flights and passenger throughput climb by around 5 percent and 8 percent year-on-year, respectively, in April, despite flight cancellations and surging aviation fuel prices triggered by Middle East tensions, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday. 

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In a written reply to the Legislative Council inquiries, Chan noted that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have more than doubled the major aviation fuel price index in the Asia-Pacific region, posing substantial operational challenges to the local aviation industry. 

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan (file photo)
Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan (file photo)

However, reports submitted to the Civil Aviation Department by airlines indicate that flight disruptions have remained limited. Fewer than 5 percent of all passenger flights to and from Hong Kong were canceled in May and June, with the cancellation rate expected to drop to approximately 1 percent in July. 

Chan emphasized that these cancellations are attributed to a variety of factors, including weather conditions, aircraft technical issues, and operational adjustments, rather than fluctuations in fuel costs alone. 

She said the government has directed local airlines to minimize disruptions and ensure that affected passengers are notified promptly and provided with appropriate refunds or alternative arrangements. 

Chan also noted that the Hong Kong Tourism Board will closely monitor the impact of the Middle East situation on air traffic capacity and market sentiment. It will flexibly allocate promotional resources based on market priorities to diversify inbound visitor sources and attract more high-value travelers.

She added that evolving travel patterns continue to bring new opportunities for the tourism sector. She cited the success of last month’s Hong Kong Sevens, which drew an attendance of 113,000—a 2.24 percent increase over the previous year. 

The steady proportion of non-local visitors suggests that travelers have not been deterred by recent fluctuations in aviation pricing.

Hong Kong International AirportMiddle East

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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