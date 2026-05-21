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NEWS

Immigration officials inspect airport Terminal 2 departures ahead of Wednesday launch

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Senior immigration officials inspected the departure facilities at Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Wednesday, ahead of their scheduled opening next Wednesday.

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Deputy Director of Immigration for Control, Visa and Documents Ching Wo-mok and Assistant Director for Control Fan Hiu-sing visited the airport to review the final preparatory work at the departure hall.

During a briefing, they instructed frontline staff to complete all necessary preparations to ensure a smooth launch.

The revamped terminal will be equipped with 35 latest-generation e-Channels and 60 conventional departure counters to meet different passenger clearance needs.

The multifunctional e-Channels will support three smart services — Flight Token, Smart Departure and contactless e-Channel — to simplify the clearance process and improve travel convenience.

The Immigration Department said the new facilities will significantly enhance clearance efficiency and help the airport handle passenger surges during peak travel periods.

The department said it will ensure smooth checkpoint operations and provide convenient and high-quality immigration services for departing travelers.

+1
Hong Kong International AirportTerminal 2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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