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NEWS

Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur forces emergency stop after suspected tire burst during takeoff

NEWS
32 mins ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur aborted takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport after a suspected tire burst. No injuries were reported.

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The incident occurred around 9.20am today when a loud bang suddenly erupted with violent vibrations as the MH079 flight was accelerating down the runway for takeoff. 

The aircraft was immediately brought to a halt, with emergency services rushing to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

Due to the incident, the flight was forced to be delayed and passengers had to get back to the terminal. 

The aircraft later left the runway area and was parked at the apron. 
 
It is understood that the flight was scheduled to depart at 8.45am and land in Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 12.45pm. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Malaysia AirlinesHong Kong International Airport

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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