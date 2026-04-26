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NEWS

Hidden $50 sleep pods at Hong Kong Airport spark buzz, but only staff allowed

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A secret "HK$50 overnight resting spot" at Hong Kong International Airport has recently gone viral among budget travelers, but it turned out to be staff-only.

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The buzz began with a Xiaohongshu post, in which a traveler claimed to have found a hidden zone with sleep pods at the airport for just HK$50, calling it "more comfortable than a VIP lounge."

According to the post, the facility opens 24 hours with 12 sleep pods inside, offering a comfy space to lie down completely with privacy. Notably, the poster stated that users can adjust their best sleeping angle while enjoying privacy with control of the interior via a light panel.

Excitement was sparked as the poster noted the price for the pod is only HK$50 from midnight to 6am, and HK$20 for two hours at other times.

However, it was later revealed that the rest area, located inside the HKIA Staff Clubhouse, was exclusively for airport employees through online booking. Non-members must be accompanied by a Clubhouse member at all times and make a reservation at the reception desk during service hours, which run from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

While the viral sleep pod remains off-limits to most travelers, several shared other low-cost alternatives at the airport to recharge before the next flight.

Some pointed to the rest areas in the restricted zone featuring reclining chairs with nearby charging points, adding that free shower facilities are also available along with complimentary hairdryers, shampoo, and body wash for passengers to unwind.

There are also various pay-in lounges located throughout the terminal that offer entertainment options, food and refreshments, beauty and massage services, as well as free lounge entrance for eligible credit card holders.

sleep podHong Kong International Airportrelaxation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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