China's aviation regulator backs HKIA complementary growth with mainland 

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Tuesday pledged its support to Hong Kong in leveraging its unique advantages to foster complementary development alongside mainland airport clusters.

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Speaking at the SuperTerminal Expo, CAAC Deputy Administrator Han Jun highlighted Hong Kong's unique position, characterized by its ability to rely on the motherland while remaining connected to the world.

He praised Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) as one of the most important international aviation hubs globally, noting that its air cargo throughput has ranked among the highest in the world for many consecutive years.

By pursuing differentiated development and collaborative synergy with mainland airport clusters, the CAAC aims to deepen practical cooperation with Hong Kong in key areas.

These include route network expansion, aviation logistics, smart civil aviation construction, and the emerging low-altitude economy.

Furthermore, Han noted that the global aviation transport landscape is undergoing profound adjustments, with industrial and supply chains restructuring at an accelerated pace.

In response, China's civil aviation sector remains committed to smart, green, and integrated development, while the nation continues to advance the construction of a unified domestic market, promote high-level openness, and deepen the development of the "Air Silk Road."