HK aviation academy plans low-altitude economy training center

The Hong Kong International Aviation Academy plans to establish a dedicated low-altitude economy training center as demand grows for specialized pilots and maintenance personnel, its president Simon Li Tin-chui said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at a low-altitude economy forum co-organized by the academy and Super Terminal Expo, Li said major markets were moving quickly to develop the sector.

He cited commercial flight certifications in mainland China, updates to airworthiness frameworks in the United States and Europe, and the development of vertiports in Dubai as signs that low-altitude aviation was moving from concept toward commercial deployment.

Li said the main constraint on future growth was not hardware or investment, but a shortage of specialized talent, particularly qualified pilots.

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With the aviation industry already facing a shortage of commercial pilots, the expansion of urban air mobility was expected to create demand for tens of thousands of electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, pilots in the coming years, he said.

There are currently few certified commercial eVTOL pilots worldwide, Li said, with the sector relying largely on test pilots and a limited number of helicopter and fixed-wing pilots transitioning to the new aircraft.

To address the gap, the academy is developing specialized training programs for eVTOL pilots and maintenance personnel and plans to establish a low-altitude economy training center combining classroom instruction with practical training.

Li said policy support alone would not be enough to build a sustainable low-altitude economy ecosystem. He said the industry should prioritize talent development and make use of Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between mainland China and international markets to build a credible training system.

At the expo, the academy’s booth features a drone flight simulator where visitors can practice the figure-eight maneuver required in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s civil drone examination and learn more about the academy’s latest training programs.