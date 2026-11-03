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NEWS

DoJ launches LawTech funding scheme for small firms, junior barristers

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Department of Justice (DoJ) launched the Funding Scheme for LawTech Solution Subscription by the Hong Kong Legal Sector on Tuesday, which aims to encourage the city’s legal sector to enhance its capability to adopt lawtech.

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Sole practitioners, Hong Kong law firms with no more than five partners, and barristers with no more than seven years of call are eligible to apply under the initiative.
 

Cheung Kwok-kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice and Chairman of the Consultation Group on LawTech Development, said the initiative will help lower the barrier for small and medium-sized law firms and junior barristers to adopt modern technology, thereby enhancing the overall competitiveness of Hong Kong's legal sector.

Operating on an actual-expense reimbursement basis, the Scheme provides up to $20,000 in funding for each successful applicant to cover a one-year subscription.

To apply for the funding, eligible applicants must first select a service provider from the designated list, obtain a written price quotation, and submit their application to their respective legal professional body, namely the Hong Kong Bar Association or the Law Society of Hong Kong.

The list covers a variety of lawtech services provided by 14 local, mainland and overseas service providers, including legal research, document generation and drafting, workflow management and hearing support. 

The relevant professional body will then notify the applicant of the result in writing. Upon receiving written approval, the applicant can proceed to subscribe to the selected service. 

Finally, the applicant must submit proof of the subscription and payment to their respective professional body to claim their reimbursement.

Eligible applicants can now submit their applications to the Hong Kong Bar Association or the Law Society of Hong Kong, with the application window closing on January 29, 2027.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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