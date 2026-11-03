Privacy watchdog wins silver award at The Ombudsman’s Awards 2026

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has been awarded the Silver Award in the Organisation Awards category at The Ombudsman’s Awards 2026 in recognition of its service quality and efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said she was honored to receive the award at the presentation ceremony and thanked The Ombudsman for recognizing the office’s efforts.

Over the past five years, the office has consistently exceeded its targets for handling complaints and inquiries through improvements to its systems and procedures.

Addy Lai Shuk-fun (first from left) and Mr Andy Hui Chung-yin (first from right)

Chung said the office would continue to adopt a people-oriented approach, balance development with security, and contribute to Hong Kong’s integration into the national development blueprint.

Meanwhile, Senior Personal Data Officer Addy Lai Shuk-fun and Personal Data Assistant Andy Hui Chung-yin of the office’s Complaints Division received Awards for Public Officers. It is the tenth consecutive year that officers from the privacy watchdog have received the honor.