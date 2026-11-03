logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Transport Department parking meter system back to normal after emergency repairs

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Transport Department parking meter system has returned to normal operation after emergency repairs, while preliminary investigations have found no evidence that the system had been affected by a malicious cyberattack

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

TD received a report from the operator, Hong Kong Telecom (HKT), at about 8.20am that the system had suffered a technical failure.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said the government attached great importance to the incident. The Transport Department immediately contacted the police, who agreed to suspend enforcement at roadside parking spaces until the system was fully restored. 

She added that a detailed inquiry was continuing, and she had instructed TD to require HKT to submit an incident report within 24 hours. 

HKT was also required to investigate the incident thoroughly and review its procedures to prevent a recurrence, she added.

+2
meter systemMable Chan:Transport Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
State Council removes Winnie Ho as housing chief after resignation over Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
31 mins ago
(File photo)
DoJ launches LawTech funding scheme for small firms, junior barristers
NEWS
1 hour ago
Yuen Long councilor sentenced to 2.5 years over sex with underage girl
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police suspend enforcement at metered parking spaces amid smart meter failure
NEWS
3 hours ago
Mable Chan touts aviation network expansion as Super Terminal Expo opens
NEWS
3 hours ago
On the final day of the symposium, HKCEM hosted a Conferment Ceremony to honour newly qualified emergency medicine doctors, formally awarding them fellowship titles and recognising their specialist status.
The race to save lives: How Hong Kong’s medical community is coming together to strengthen resuscitation and emergency care
Extended Halloween month sparks 34 percent tourist jump, industry calls for year-round events
NEWS
3 hours ago
Transport Department parking meter system breaks down, urgent repairs underway
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - November 3, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Police bust illegal gambling, vice and cigarette operations in Sham Shui Po industrial units, 14 arrested
NEWS
9 hours ago
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.