Transport Department parking meter system back to normal after emergency repairs

The Transport Department parking meter system has returned to normal operation after emergency repairs, while preliminary investigations have found no evidence that the system had been affected by a malicious cyberattack

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TD received a report from the operator, Hong Kong Telecom (HKT), at about 8.20am that the system had suffered a technical failure.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said the government attached great importance to the incident. The Transport Department immediately contacted the police, who agreed to suspend enforcement at roadside parking spaces until the system was fully restored.

She added that a detailed inquiry was continuing, and she had instructed TD to require HKT to submit an incident report within 24 hours.

HKT was also required to investigate the incident thoroughly and review its procedures to prevent a recurrence, she added.