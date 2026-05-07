logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong's LME-approved warehouses build physical market connectivity, Bonnie Chan says

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Bonnie Chan
Bonnie Chan

Hong Kong's London Metal Exchange (LME)-approved warehouses are an important milestone in establishing physical market connectivity, as the number has increased from four last year to 15, and is now nearing saturation, said Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the LME Asia Metals Seminar 2026, Chan noted that the strong performance of Hong Kong's capital markets and the LME's non-ferrous metals market is partly due to geopolitical uncertainties, which have prompted global investors to move away from their past habit of high geographic concentration and instead seek diversified allocations, thereby channeling funds to Asia and Hong Kong, which have significant growth potential.

She said that the LME is committed to continuous improvement, with its new trading platform attracting new members, noting that CLSA UK recently became an official member. 

In addition, Chan said the LME will launch electronic options later this year and has introduced collateral services, including offshore yuan. The company is in consultations to optimize physical market infrastructure and advance its pricing plan for sustainable metal premiums.

Chan also announced that the HKEX has appointed Frank Zhang Ming as managing director and head of commodities, where he will assist in formulating long-term strategies for the regional commodities business, with the goal of building a comprehensive commodities ecosystem in Asia.
 

LME-approved warehouseLME Asia Metals Seminar 2026Bonnie ChanHKEX

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Matthew Chamberlain
Hong Kong to scale up LME-approved warehouses storage to a hundred-thousand-ton level, LME CEO says
FINANCE
27 mins ago
Paul Chan
Hong Kong to explore a mediators panel for commodities market disputes, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX to relaunch gold futures in coming months, Joseph Chan says
FINANCE
04-05-2026 16:40 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX to introduce weekly expiries for 17 stock option classes, including Pop Mart and Laopu Gold
FINANCE
27-04-2026 17:37 HKT
Bonnie Chan and Dato' Fad'l Mohamed.
ETF based on Malaysian co-branded benchmark to launch, exploring dual listing: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
22-04-2026 16:30 HKT
Bonnie Chan. HKEX
More international investors keen to invest in Asian markets amid uncertainty, HKEX says
FINANCE
22-04-2026 11:17 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX plans to launch zero-day options on Hang Seng Index in early 2027: Bloomberg
FINANCE
21-04-2026 14:44 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX will prioritize extending derivatives trading hours, COO tells media
FINANCE
20-04-2026 11:32 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX to shorten HK cash market settlement to T+1 from 2027 fourth quarter
FINANCE
17-04-2026 18:43 HKT
Bonnie Chan, second left. HSBC
Over 10 international firms in IPO pipeline, new listing queue number hits record high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
15-04-2026 16:33 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.