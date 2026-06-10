Stock Connect trades robust amid CSRC's cross-border crackdown, HKEX chief executive says

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has taken measures against illegal cross-border securities operations, while trading through Stock Connect remains unrestricted, said its chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting.

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Chan's remarks follow the China Securities Regulatory Commission's crackdown on illegal cross-border securities on May 22.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Hong Kong event on Wednesday, she noted that Hong Kong recorded strong Southbound and Northbound trading volumes as of May this year, with the average daily turnover on Southbound Stock Connect last year reaching approximately 121 billion yuan (HK$140 billion), and the volume has increased by 14 percent this year.

The average daily turnover on the Northbound Stock Connect also rose from 212 billion yuan in 2025 to 380 billion yuan this year, reflecting growing investor activity in the mainland and Asian markets through Hong Kong.

Chan also highlighted the strong initial public offering momentum, noting that there are already 66 new listings in Hong Kong this year, raising around HK$21 billion.

She mentioned that companies currently in the IPO pipeline fall into four categories, with tech firms at the forefront, including biotech companies without recorded revenue or profits, artificial intelligence, computing power, and energy. Chan noted that mining companies are actively reentering the Hong Kong market, benefiting from rising commodity prices and demand from electric vehicles and other industries.

Chan also noticed a trend of mainland A-share companies listing in Hong Kong, using the city's fundraising platform to go global, while many internationally focused mainland enterprises are also choosing to establish a presence in Hong Kong.

She said Asia's GDP accounts for 40 percent of the world's total, and Hong Kong can serve as a regional fund-raising hub for enterprises. Following the listing of the first Central Asian company in Hong Kong last year, Chan hopes to see more in the future.

