HKEX aims to build a multi-asset ecosystem with four priorities: Bonnie Chan

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's (0388) chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting said on Monday that the HKEX strives to build a multi-asset ecosystem spanning equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, derivatives, indices, and data, with four mutually reinforcing priorities.

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First, HKEX will deepen its secondary-market ecosystem, with the extended trading sessions of its derivatives market and cash market under discussion, according to Chan's blog.

Meanwhile, to keep Hong Kong internationally competitive, the city's bourse operator plans to launch more promotions to introduce the Hong Kong market's advantages in the Middle East, the Asean, as well as Belt and Road countries and regions, she said.

It will also deepen financial collaboration with the exchanges across these regions, attracting more international corporates to have a primary or secondary listing in Hong Kong, she added.

For the yuan internationalization, it aims to launch a redesigned yuan-denominated gold futures contract and build more yuan-denominated precious metals products, extending the yuan's role in commodity trading and risk management, Chan said.

Regarding the infrastructure modernization, Chan unveiled that HKEX is exploring the establishment of a multi-asset tokenisation platform, which will leverage commodities and carbon credits as entry points to study the application of tokenisation technology.