More international investors keen to invest in Asian markets amid uncertainty, HKEX says

More international investors are keen to participate in Asian markets amid geopolitical uncertainty, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting.

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She said at an event that Asia’s importance to the global economy continues to grow. Between 2014 and 2024, global investment in Asia doubled to about US$6 trillion, while regional capital markets have expanded fourfold since 2000, surpassing US$34 trillion by the end of 2024, she said.

She pledged that HKEX will continue to enhance its cross-asset platform and product offerings, and further strengthen market diversity, breadth and liquidity.

At the same event, HKEX chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing said that as geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions become more complex, the role of exchanges as connectors is increasingly important in ensuring capital is efficiently matched with opportunities.

He added that strengthening connectivity between exchanges is key, noting that HKEX has established partnerships with exchanges in various regions, particularly through connectivity schemes with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange.

He said such cooperation will help accelerate regional economic growth, attract more global capital, and deliver greater benefits to markets and economies alike.



