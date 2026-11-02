logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Teenager duped out of $640,000 by fake immigration officer call

NEWS
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

An 18-year-old man was swindled out of HK$640,000 after falling victim to a phone scam involving a caller posing as an Immigration Department official.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The imposter accused the victim of sending fraudulent messages and demanded that he transfer funds to prove his innocence.

The teenager subsequently made several transfers of a total of HK$640,000 to designated accounts before losing contact with the fraudster and realizing he had been scammed. 

He reported the incident to the police on Monday afternoon from a youth hostel on Shing Fung Road in Kai Tak. 

Police have classified the case as fraud, and an investigation is underway.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Five-day Hong Kong Legal Week 2026 opens with focus on private law harmonization
NEWS
14 mins ago
UNIDROIT sets up Asia-Pacific liaison office at Hong Kong's legal hub: Paul Lam
NEWS
23 mins ago
Burglars loot $440,000 in luxury watch and jewelry from Sai Kung house
NEWS
41 mins ago
The Weeknd pays tribute to Donnie Yen during final Kai Tak show 
NEWS
42 mins ago
Abby Choi’s ex-father-in-law brought refrigerator, bathtub to village house, court heard
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver arrested after police chase following HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge checkpoint crash
NEWS
2 hours ago
PCPD warns public after victims lose up to $1.5m in post-breach fraud
NEWS
2 hours ago
Scammers have replicated the names, logos and itineraries of at least two local travel agencies to promote fraudulent trips and concert tickets.
Police warn as scammers impersonate travel agencies to sell fake tours, concert tickets
NEWS
3 hours ago
A greeting at the door, a goodie bag packed by hand, a few unhurried moments of conversation. AS Watson marked its 185th anniversary with small acts of care, to visit 1,850 elderly across nine Hong Kong districts.
185 Years of Care: From a Friendly Visit to Everyday Health Support AS Watson marks its anniversary by bringing people together in Hong Kong and extending community partnerships worldwide
John Lee to pitch deeper exchanges with mainland on Beijing, Shanghai trip
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record
NEWS
01-11-2026 17:53 HKT
Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig
NEWS
01-11-2026 16:17 HKT
Photo: AFP
Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.