Teenager duped out of $640,000 by fake immigration officer call

An 18-year-old man was swindled out of HK$640,000 after falling victim to a phone scam involving a caller posing as an Immigration Department official.

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The imposter accused the victim of sending fraudulent messages and demanded that he transfer funds to prove his innocence.

The teenager subsequently made several transfers of a total of HK$640,000 to designated accounts before losing contact with the fraudster and realizing he had been scammed.

He reported the incident to the police on Monday afternoon from a youth hostel on Shing Fung Road in Kai Tak.

Police have classified the case as fraud, and an investigation is underway.