Burglars loot $440,000 in luxury watch and jewelry from Sai Kung house

Burglars broke into a detached house in Sai Kung early Monday morning, making off with luxury jewelry and a high-end watch with an estimated total value of HK$440,000 while the homeowners were abroad.

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Police were alerted to the break-in at a residence in Nam Shan San Tsuen shortly after dawn, initiating a search of the surrounding grounds and launching a criminal investigation.

The incident came to light at around 6.38am today when a domestic helper was carrying out routine cleaning duties inside the standalone property.

She noticed that a window in one of the rooms had been pried open and that the interior had been thoroughly ransacked.

Realizing the property had been targeted by intruders, the helper immediately contacted her 75-year-old male employer, surnamed Yeung, who was overseas with his family at the time, before notifying law enforcement authorities.

Officers responding to the scene cordoned off the area and conducted an initial sweep of the perimeter.

A preliminary inventory conducted by authorities revealed that a collection of valuable items had been stolen from the ransacked room.

The missing property included an expensive watch from the Brazilian luxury jewelry brand H.Stern valued at around HK$78,000, alongside an assortment of bracelets, rings, and earrings.

Investigators believe the perpetrators took advantage of relaxed vigilance during the late night or pre-dawn hours to force open the window and ransack the premises.

The case has been classified as burglary and handed over to the Wong Tai Sin police district for further investigation.

Officers are currently combing through surveillance camera footage in the vicinity and pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects. No arrests have been made so far.