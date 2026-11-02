The Weeknd pays tribute to Donnie Yen during final Kai Tak show 

Canadian singer The Weeknd wrapped up his four-show "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" recently at the Kai Tak Stadium with a special tribute to Hong Kong action icon Donnie Yen Chi-tan.

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While singing his hit track "Take My Breath," the Weeknd surprised the crowd by wearing a pair of sunglasses from Yen's personal fashion brand, DonniEYE.

According to video footage shared by Yen’s daughter Jasmine Yen, the action star dressed in a hat and a black leather jacket and excitedly pumped his fists and danced along to the music.

Founded by Donnie Yen in 2018, the fashion brand DonniEYE derives its name from the actor's English name, with each pair designed to project the positive energy and outlook championed by Yen himself.

The brand has generated buzz in recent years with several high-profile releases. Most notably, the DonniEYE Zeiss Lenses Collection drew global attention after Yen wore the shades throughout his role as the blind assassin Caine in the blockbuster film John Wick: Chapter 4.

Additionally, DonniEYE collaborated with the Star Wars franchise in 2023 to launch an official co-branded collection, following Yen's appearance in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

This collection features five character-inspired designs, including C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett, blending pop culture with the brand's signature aesthetic.