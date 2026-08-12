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NEWS

Xia Baolong visits Jiangmen to discuss HK, Macau integration into 15th Five-Year Plan

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, conducted a research visit to Jiangmen in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area on Wednesday, focusing on supporting Hong Kong and Macau in proactively aligning with the national 15th Five-Year Plan.

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The visit aimed to explore how the two SARs can deepen their participation in the Greater Bay Area development and better integrate into and serve the country's overall development strategy.

Xu Qifang, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and Lyu Yuyin, deputy director of the Central Government's Liaison Office in Macau, also took part in the research visit.

Xia Baolong Greater Bay Area 15th Five-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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