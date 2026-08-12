Xia Baolong visits Jiangmen to discuss HK, Macau integration into 15th Five-Year Plan

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HK's first five-year plan to be released next month, John Lee says
12-08-2026 01:13 HKT
Xia Baolong attends launch of Centre for HK and Macao Studies in Beijing
16-07-2026 01:22 HKT
CSD leads young rehabilitated persons on GBA exchange tour
29-06-2026 04:47 HKT
John Lee receives a thumbs-up as Xia Baolong concludes HK visit
17-06-2026 21:00 HKT
Xia Baolong visits Hengqin and Zhuhai to strengthen HK, Macau alignment
04-06-2026 18:14 HKT
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
09-09-2026 00:48 HKT