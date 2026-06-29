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NEWS

CSD leads young rehabilitated persons on GBA exchange tour

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Correctional Services Department organised a three-day Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour from June 26 to 28, taking young rehabilitated persons, mainly young women formerly involved in the 2019 protests, to Shenzhen to learn about innovation and technology developments and local history.

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The 14 participants included young rehabilitated persons both under supervision and beyond the supervision period.

On the first day, participants visited a technology company to learn about healthcare robotics, toured the former headquarters of the Dongjiang Column and the Tuyang martyrs memorial park to learn about the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, enhancing their sense of national belonging.

On the second day, Commissioner of Correctional Services Wong Kwok-hing led participants to Dajiang Innovations to learn about unmanned aircraft systems.

On the final day, participants visited the Shenzhen Space Museum to learn about the nation's aerospace achievements, followed by the "Futian Wings" Pengcheng Low-Altitude UAV Exhibition Center and the Huaqiangbei Global AI Application Scenarios Center to learn about low-altitude economy and AI developments.

A rehabilitated person, Ah Yan, said she previously held misconceptions about the nation and was incited by newspapers to commit rioting, for which she was convicted and imprisoned. She said the tour gave her a renewed understanding of the motherland and she is determined to turn over a new leaf.

The tour is part of the Project PATH initiative, aimed at fostering national identity among participants. The department will continue to organise similar activities.

Correctional Services Greater Bay Area rehabilitated persons

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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