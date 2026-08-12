HK's first five-year plan to be released next month, John Lee says

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Law Society urges 'law comes first' in HK's first five-year plan submission
07-08-2026 01:18 HKT
HK is actively promoting yuan internationalization, John Lee says
03-08-2026 11:50 HKT
Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address
02-08-2026 13:30 HKT
John Lee meets PBOC governor to discuss financial collaboration
07-07-2026 01:16 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Gov't satisfaction rate at 67.7pc ahead of year 5: Sing Tao survey
29-06-2026 06:00 HKT
CSD leads young rehabilitated persons on GBA exchange tour
29-06-2026 04:47 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT