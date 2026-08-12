HK's first five-year plan to be released next month, John Lee says

Chief Executive John Lee said the government is targeting a September release for Hong Kong's first five-year plan, with the public consultation closing on Friday. He encouraged all sectors to continue contributing ideas and work together to shape the city's economic and social development blueprint for the next five years.

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Speaking at an event for the Association of the Hong Kong Members of Guangdong's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Committees on Monday, Lee said the plan aims to align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and outline the city's development vision.

Lee also highlighted cross-boundary connectivity, noting that the new Huanggang Port will adopt a "joint checkpoint" model with "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" to facilitate travel. He said the government is working closely with Guangdong and Shenzhen authorities to expedite the port's opening.

He also pointed to the implementation of "Northbound travel for Hong Kong vehicles" and "Southbound travel for Guangdong vehicles" schemes as examples of deepening integration within the Greater Bay Area.