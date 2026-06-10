Bowie Woo celebrates with four great-grandchildren after concert

Veteran entertainer Bowie Woo Fung was showered with love by his four great-grandchildren after wrapping up his star-studded Hong Kong Coliseum concert.

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The 94-year-old "Sau Gor" recently staged his "Bowie's Fantastic Supreme Party Concert 2026," drawing a heavyweight guest list that included Jacky Cheung Hok-yau, Andy Lau Tak-wah, Eason Chan Yick-shun, Nick Cheung Ka-fai, Karen Mok, Miriam Yeung Chin-wah and BIG FOUR members Dicky Cheung Wai-kin, Andy Hui Chi-on, William So Wing-hong and Edmond Leung Hon-man.

Read more: Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert

But despite the parade of A-list stars, it was four tiny VIPs who stole the spotlight.

Woo Fung's eldest great-grandson, Herbert, led his three fellow great-grandchildren onto the stage to cheer on their beloved great-grandfather, carrying on a family tradition of singing to him at his birthday celebrations every year.

The heartwarming scenes continued after the show when the family gathered for a celebration banquet. According to pictures circulating online, two great-granddaughters crowded around Woo, hugging and fussing over him until the veteran star burst into laughter and cried: "You're killing me!"

Woo and his late wife have five children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He has previously said he never imagined he would become a great-grandfather and that seeing the younger generations together is one of his greatest joys.

Photos from the celebration quickly won over netizens, with many saying 13-year-old Herbert has inherited his great-grandfather's good looks and star quality.