AFS Intercultural Fair offers 600 students a taste of life in 14 countries

More than 600 Hong Kong primary and secondary school students got a taste of life abroad at the 20th AFS Intercultural Fair 2026, where cultural exchange, performances and conversation offered a window onto the world beyond the city.

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The fair, organized by AFS Intercultural Exchanges (AFS) with Concordia Lutheran School and supported by the Hong Kong Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council, featured 22 overseas exchange students from 14 countries.

Alongside AFS volunteers, including former exchange students, and student volunteers from Concordia Lutheran School, participants learned about cultural diversity in countries from Belgium and Finland to the United States and Venezuela.

Through an array of activities and performances, local students also gained firsthand knowledge about life in different cultures and languages.

Through lively activities and performances, local students explored different cultures and languages from foreign exchange students in Hong Kong

Speaking at the event, Olga Gegeny, Acting Consul General of Hungary in Hong Kong, believed one encounter may inspire one to study a language, travel abroad, welcome an international student into their school or family, or pursue an exchange program.

Pointing to the traditional costumes and languages from around the world, Concordia Lutheran School principal Gloria Chan Yuen-ling said the campus had become a vibrant "global village," where all students had benefited from the experience.

Angela Yung, executive director of AFS Intercultural Exchanges, invited students and families to connect through exchange programs in Hong Kong and beyond.

She pointed to programs that local families and students can explore, with families able to host an exchange student and local students able to explore the world through overseas exchanges.

The 20th AFS InterCultural Fair attracted more than 600 students from 30 schools for a day of cultural exchange