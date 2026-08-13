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GOSSIP

94-year-old veteran actor Bowie Woo looks well after ICU stay

GOSSIP
4 hours ago
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Veteran Hong Kong actor Bowie Woo Fung, 94, has offered fans a reassuring update after being hospitalized with acute cholangitis and spending four days in a coma following the illness.

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Woo was admitted to hospital after the condition led to complications and a blocked gallstone. His condition became critical, and he was treated in the intensive care unit, where he required intubation to help him breathe.

He eventually recovered and was discharged from hospital.

Grasshopper member Remus Choy Yat-kit shared a video on social media on Wednesday (Aug 12) after paying Woo a visit at home.

Woo appeared in good spirits in the video, with a healthy complexion despite looking slightly slimmer. He chatted with Choy and watched footage of one of his past performances, with the pair laughing and talking throughout the visit.

Choy also cooked a meal for Woo and wrote that the veteran actor had shown him an old clip of himself performing a Grasshopper song, which he found “very funny”. He added that Woo was looking energetic and well.

Woo’s recent health scare was reportedly more serious than his family initially revealed.

His daughter-in-law Jojo previously said the family initially told others that he had flu to avoid causing concern. Woo was later revealed to have suffered acute cholangitis, with complications that required him to be rushed to the intensive care unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He had difficulty breathing, required intubation, and later fell into a coma for four days.

Doctors reportedly described his recovery as a close call. Woo later recalled seeing images of his family, godchildren and friends while unconscious, saying his strong will to live helped him pull through.

Following his recovery, Woo said the experience had made him appreciate every opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

He also said he would personally thank those who had shown concern for him during his illness.

Fans praised Choy for visiting and cooking for Woo, while leaving messages wishing the veteran actor continued good health and vitality.

Bowie Woo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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