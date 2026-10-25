The Weeknd debuts Hong Kong song sampling Faye Wong classic at Kai Tak concert

Canadian singer The Weeknd surprised fans at his Hong Kong concert on Saturday (Oct 24) by debuting a new song titled “Hong Kong,” featuring a sample of Cantopop diva Faye Wong's classic “Seasonal Wind” (季候風).

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The singer kicked off the Hong Kong leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” at Kai Tak Stadium, with the first of four shows drawing a packed crowd.

The surprise performance quickly went viral online, with fans praising the singer for his tribute to the city.

The Weeknd unveiled the song without prior announcement, as the stadium's giant LED screens displayed “Hong Kong” and the stage lights switched to a neon-inspired setting.

The track incorporated the melody and vocal elements of Wong's “Seasonal Wind” into The Weeknd's signature dark R&B sound, accompanied by a Hong Kong-themed music video.

The video featured nostalgic, Wong Kar-wai-inspired visuals, with blue-toned imagery of the city's streets and skyline. It ended with a foggy night view of Victoria Harbour.

The performance sent the audience into a frenzy, with the singer also repeatedly expressing his love for Hong Kong throughout the show.

The Weeknd has previously expressed admiration for Wong, sharing an Instagram post showing him listening to one of her albums.

Before arriving in Hong Kong, he also met actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai and his wife Carina Lau Ka-ling for dinner. He later shared a photo of the gathering on social media, using Wong's “Dream Person” (夢中人), the theme song of the 1994 film “Chungking Express,” starring Leung and Wong, as the background music.

The surprise song and video struck an emotional chord with fans, with many describing the performance as a love letter to Hong Kong.

One fan wrote that the singer had given the city “a love letter,” adding that they hoped the track would eventually be available on Spotify.

Another praised the singer for expressing his affection for Hong Kong, saying he had incorporated references to the city throughout the show.

The music video also moved fans, with one commenting that the city looked beautiful through the singer's eyes.

Others said they could feel the singer's genuine affection for Hong Kong, particularly as he repeatedly expressed how much he missed the city.