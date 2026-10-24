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NEWS

Lan Kwai Fong sees crowds ahead of Halloween

NEWS
17 hours ago
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Central’s Lan Kwai Fong saw crowds to celebrate the iconic annual event,  the upcoming Halloween on Saturday, a week ahead of the festival. 

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Lan Kwai Fong has launched a series of Halloween events, including festive decorations, live DJ performances and monster parades on three consecutive Saturdays on October 17, 24 and 31. Residents are encouraged to dress up and join the street events.

Footage shared online showed the street packed shoulder to shoulder with people cheering and dancing to DJ music. The poster described an enormous crowd and said all roads in the area had been closed.

The video also showed people dressed as anime characters, witches, Taoist master and zombies, drawing onlookers who stopped to film them. Police were also at the scene to maintain security.

The Transport Department said D’Aguilar Street near Queen’s Road Central was closed to traffic because of the public events. As a result, Citybus routes 12 and 13 were diverted.

With heavy traffic on Wyndham Street, Glenealy and D’Aguilar Street, the department urged motorists to be patient and cautious, consider alternative routes, observe temporary traffic arrangements and follow instructions from police officers at the scene.

 

Lan Kwai FongHalloween

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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