HK bars project 20pc revenue jump as Halloween celebrations draw crowds

Hong Kong’s bar industry is projecting overall business revenues to grow by 20 percent compared to last year during the Halloween celebrations, driven by a massive influx of tourists, according to Joe Chan Hing, a representative from the Hong Kong Bar & Club Association.

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Chan noted that many bars, shopping malls, and restaurants have hired DJs for live performances and pushed out promotional campaigns on social media, with the association receiving encouraging feedback and reservation rates.

“Backed by the strong festive atmosphere, along with the government’s various decorative installations and free transport arrangements, I am confident we will see a 20 percent increase in business over last year," Chan said.

While the weekend crowds were predominantly local residents, business owners anticipate a significant rise in tourist arrivals as Halloween approaches later this week.

Meanwhile, the tourism sector anticipates that the seasonal activities will attract a high volume of independent travelers, while group tour bookings are expected to see a modest increase of 5 to 10 percent.

Fanny Yeung Shuk-fan, executive director of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong (TIC), noted a dramatic surge in inquiries regarding Halloween travel recommendations from solo travelers, spanning both the mainland and international markets such as Malaysia, India, and the Netherlands.

The TIC has provided custom itinerary suggestions, and many travelers have booked hotels or restaurants through them. Yeung stressed that these independent travel inquiries have doubled compared to previous years.

However, she also highlighted a transportation hurdle, as mainland tourists looking to return across the border late at night rely solely on the overnight Huanggang Port.

Yeung stated that standard tour groups have not yet transitioned to using the Huanggang Port for border clearance, adding that the industry will only consider shuttle services for group tour travelers once late-night port operations run more smoothly.