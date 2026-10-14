LKF Halloween festivities to kick off on Saturday with strong turnout expected

Hong Kong’s nightlife landmark Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) is set to kick off its annual Halloween festivities this Saturday, featuring live DJ parties, street performances, and exclusive dining promotions, drawing an estimated similar foot traffic to that of last year.

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Allan Zeman, chairman of the Lan Kwai Fong Group, expressed optimism about the business outlook of the event and stressed that Halloween has a 40-year history in Hong Kong, evolving into an iconic annual event for residents to relieve stress and showcase their creativity.

Zeman highlighted that the Hong Kong Tourism Board has invested substantial resources in organizing Halloween-themed activities across the city this year, which is expected to draw a large crowd of tourists, locals, and partygoers.

While it is difficult to estimate the exact figure of visitors, he expects foot traffic to match last year's high levels of around 80,000 people.

Over the next three consecutive Saturdays from 7pm to 11 pm, Lan Kwai Fong will host the "Monster Parade and Costume Party,” featuring face-painting zones and live DJ sets to boost the festive atmosphere.

The highlight, “Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash,” will begin at 8pm, during which a troupe of dressed-up characters will roam the streets to perform.

Giant themed murals and Halloween decorations have already been installed throughout the area for the public to take pictures.

Furthermore, the Lan Kwai Fong Group has introduced 12 original monster characters along with a collectible card series this year.

Customers who spend at participating merchants will receive these cards for collection and lucky draws, and several characters will make appearances at designated restaurants and bars.

From October 17 to 31, more than 20 merchants in Lan Kwai Fong will offer buy-one-get-one-free drink promotions and a 15 percent discount on signature dishes.