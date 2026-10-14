logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

LKF Halloween festivities to kick off on Saturday with strong turnout expected

NEWS
48 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s nightlife landmark Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) is set to kick off its annual Halloween festivities this Saturday, featuring live DJ parties, street performances, and exclusive dining promotions, drawing an estimated similar foot traffic to that of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Allan Zeman, chairman of the Lan Kwai Fong Group, expressed optimism about the business outlook of the event and stressed that Halloween has a 40-year history in Hong Kong, evolving into an iconic annual event for residents to relieve stress and showcase their creativity.

Zeman highlighted that the Hong Kong Tourism Board has invested substantial resources in organizing Halloween-themed activities across the city this year, which is expected to draw a large crowd of tourists, locals, and partygoers.

While it is difficult to estimate the exact figure of visitors, he expects foot traffic to match last year's high levels of around 80,000 people.

Over the next three consecutive Saturdays from 7pm to 11 pm, Lan Kwai Fong will host the "Monster Parade and Costume Party,” featuring face-painting zones and live DJ sets to boost the festive atmosphere.

The highlight, “Only in LKF! Halloween Cosplay Party @ LKF Monster Mash,” will begin at 8pm, during which a troupe of dressed-up characters will roam the streets to perform.

Giant themed murals and Halloween decorations have already been installed throughout the area for the public to take pictures.

Furthermore, the Lan Kwai Fong Group has introduced 12 original monster characters along with a collectible card series this year. 

Customers who spend at participating merchants will receive these cards for collection and lucky draws, and several characters will make appearances at designated restaurants and bars.

From October 17 to 31, more than 20 merchants in Lan Kwai Fong will offer buy-one-get-one-free drink promotions and a 15 percent discount on signature dishes.

HalloweenLan Kwai FongAllan Zeman

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKTB brings spooky street parties, cosplay craze to first-ever month-long Halloween celebration
NEWS
29-09-2026 18:52 HKT
Bars eye World Cup boost as tea restaurants sit on sidelines over morning kicks
NEWS
11-06-2026 18:06 HKT
Allan Zeman thinks business is like fashion.
King of Lan Kwai Fong Allan Zeman on business, HK, and AI
PEOPLE
14-05-2026 10:00 HKT
Lawmakers discuss Lan Kwai Fong beautification plan
NEWS
28-04-2026 18:26 HKT
LKF reports 90pc New Year's Eve bookings amid conservative pricing strategy
NEWS
31-12-2025 13:56 HKT
File Photo
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing $380,000 damage
NEWS
31-12-2025 06:06 HKT
Lan Kwai Fong festive crowds up, spending seen rising 5%
NEWS
25-12-2025 01:50 HKT
K11 Art Foundation announces 2026 Artist Prize open call for emerging Asian talent
NEWS
16 mins ago
Night Recap - October 14, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
FEHD launches second phase of 'Operation Skynet'
NEWS
2 hours ago
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.