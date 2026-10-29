AI powers energy savings at CLP Awards amid city’s green transition

Artificial intelligence took center stage at this year's CLP Smart Energy Award, where energy conservation measures implemented by winning organizations are projected to slash approximately 60 million kilowatt-hours of electricity—equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 20,000 Hong Kong households.

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The presentation ceremony on Thursday recognized businesses and organizations for demonstrated excellence in energy management, innovative conservation solutions, and artificial intelligence applications.

The event drew broad participation across the public and commercial sectors, including catering establishments, small and medium enterprises, social welfare organizations, and schools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lam Ching-choi, a member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development, noted that Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address establish clear strategic pathways for the city's green transition.

Achieving carbon neutrality demands concerted efforts from both the government and the private sector, Lam said, welcoming the active adoption of innovative technologies and AI to enhance energy efficiency and curtail carbon emissions.

He added that the CLP Smart Energy Award has long served as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge solutions and industry best practices, helping propel Hong Kong toward its long-term carbon neutrality goals.

Joseph Law Ka-chun, managing director of CLP Power Hong Kong, highlighted that AI has rapidly emerged as an essential tool in optimizing power consumption and reducing emissions across sectors, noting its widespread integration among this year's award recipients.

Through applications in energy demand forecasting, cooling system optimization, facility management, and predictive maintenance, AI continues to unlock significant conservation potential while bolstering operational resilience, Law said.

He reiterated that CLP will continue to leverage its technical expertise to assist various industries in adopting smart energy management tools and emerging technologies, accelerating Hong Kong's transition toward a smarter, greener future.