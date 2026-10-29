logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

AI powers energy savings at CLP Awards amid city’s green transition

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo from CLP
Photo from CLP

Artificial intelligence took center stage at this year's CLP Smart Energy Award, where energy conservation measures implemented by winning organizations are projected to slash approximately 60 million kilowatt-hours of electricity—equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 20,000 Hong Kong households.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The presentation ceremony on Thursday recognized businesses and organizations for demonstrated excellence in energy management, innovative conservation solutions, and artificial intelligence applications.

The event drew broad participation across the public and commercial sectors, including catering establishments, small and medium enterprises, social welfare organizations, and schools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lam Ching-choi, a member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development, noted that Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address establish clear strategic pathways for the city's green transition.

Achieving carbon neutrality demands concerted efforts from both the government and the private sector, Lam said, welcoming the active adoption of innovative technologies and AI to enhance energy efficiency and curtail carbon emissions.

He added that the CLP Smart Energy Award has long served as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge solutions and industry best practices, helping propel Hong Kong toward its long-term carbon neutrality goals.

Joseph Law Ka-chun, managing director of CLP Power Hong Kong, highlighted that AI has rapidly emerged as an essential tool in optimizing power consumption and reducing emissions across sectors, noting its widespread integration among this year's award recipients.

Through applications in energy demand forecasting, cooling system optimization, facility management, and predictive maintenance, AI continues to unlock significant conservation potential while bolstering operational resilience, Law said.

He reiterated that CLP will continue to leverage its technical expertise to assist various industries in adopting smart energy management tools and emerging technologies, accelerating Hong Kong's transition toward a smarter, greener future.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival charms public figures with nostalgic twists and luxury pairings
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - October 29, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Independent inquiry condemns contractor and consultant over deadly Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
1 hour ago
Global airport executives converge at HKIA to chart aviation's next decade
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Govt initiates civil service accountability inquiry into Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
2 hours ago
No negligence in Wang Fuk Court rescue, Independent Committee report finds
NEWS
2 hours ago
Exhibitors express optimism over business prospects at Hong Kong Wind & Dine Festival
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Govt demonstrates responsible governance over Wang Fuk Court fire: Liaison Office
NEWS
3 hours ago
EcoCeres to turn Wine & Dine Festival waste cooking oil into sustainable aviation fuel
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Govt scraps lighting project on The Peak; installations to be dismantled
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.