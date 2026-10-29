Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival charms public figures with nostalgic twists and luxury pairings

The Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival has drawn food lovers and familiar public figures to the Central Harbourfront, offering festivalgoers a blend of inventive local street food reimaginings alongside world-class culinary and wine pairings.

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Nostalgic flavors and dining privileges capture festivalgoers

Multimedia personality Akina Fong Kin-yee visited the outdoor event today, expressing particular enthusiasm for homegrown delicacies that combine classic Hong Kong culinary heritage with modern twists.

Highlighting the tangerine peel and pu-erh egg waffles featured at the Henderson booth, Fong noted that while traditional egg waffles had been a familiar favorite since her youth, incorporating staple Cantonese ingredients offered a creative and distinctly local evolution to the classic street snack.

Fong was equally keen to try the retro orange juice roll cake presented at the Maxim’s booth, which was crafted in the nostalgic shape of a vintage film canister.

She recalled enjoying similar orange-flavored rolls at traditional Chinese restaurants with her parents during her childhood, noting that the revival of such a sentimental dessert in an international festival setting made it an essential stop.

She also reminded visitors not to discard the exclusive Hong Kong Gourmet Month Privilege Cards distributed upon admission, pointing out that the cards unlock more than 250 dining discounts and special offers across designated eateries through November 30, carrying the celebratory atmosphere beyond the festival grounds.

Renowned vintages paired with hard-to-book culinary highlights

Financial commentator Agnes Wu Mang-ching echoed appreciation for the gathering, stressing that exceptional wine and fine dining naturally complement one another and should be experienced hand in hand.

She encouraged attendees to explore the Grand Wine Pavilion, where top-tier vintages from world-renowned wine regions have been assembled for enthusiasts seeking premium labels.

Turning to gourmet selections, Wu underscored the convenience of tasting signature dishes from premier establishments that are typically difficult to book.

She drew attention to the abalone burger prepared by renowned fine-dining institution Forum Restaurant at the AMEX GOURMET CLUB, urging food enthusiasts to seize the opportunity and enjoy the star-rated dishes and vintages while the event is underway.