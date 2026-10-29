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NEWS

Night Recap - October 29, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

John Lee unveils seven major reforms to overhaul building maintenance after fatal fire

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Hong Kong will implement seven systemic reforms to prevent another tragedy like the Wang Fuk Court disaster, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced Thursday as the government released an independent committee’s investigative report.

Former housing chief Winnie Ho accepts political responsibility for Wang Fuk Court fire

Former Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said she accepted political responsibility for the Wang Fuk Court fire, expressing hope that the victims may rest in peace and that their families find comfort and the strength to move forward.

Govt scraps lighting project on The Peak; installations to be dismantled

The government has shelved the controversial lighting project on the Peak following environmental concerns from local residents and hikers, pledging to remove all related installations and restore the area to its original state.

Halloween cross-boundary services boosted as lawmaker urges extended port hours

Transport authorities stepped up public transport and cross-boundary services to manage a surge in late-night travelers during the Halloween weekend.

Wine & Dine Festival kicks off month-long citywide culinary celebration

The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival kicked off Thursday at the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park, expanding from a four-day event into a month-long, citywide celebration offering discounts of up to 30 percent.

Business Today

Fed holds rates steady as it awaits 'accumulation of more information'

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, opting to delay any changes to borrowing costs until after next week's US midterm elections and awaiting further data on the path of inflation.

LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say

The London Metal Exchange is aiming to turn metal held in its Hong Kong warehouses into digital assets that can be used for financing, a move linked to the territory's five-year plan to expand its commodities hub, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Hong Kong’s green-certified office buildings average rental rate jump of 23 pc: Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s green-certified office buildings see an average rental premium of 23 percent, ranking first among the six cities surveyed, higher than Amsterdam's 18 percent and London's 11 percent, Bloomberg reported. 

Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports

Geely Automobile (0175) posted 7 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to 13.93 billion yuan (HK$16.39 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, as strong shipments eased pressure from fierce competition in the carmaker's home market.

One Marina to add more units soon

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, began receiving checks on Thursday and is considering launching additional units shortly.

World/China

Iran's hidden web of military agencies is slipping hardware past the US blockade

Iran has created a secret network of military agencies with global reach to import at least $2 billion in hardware, explosives and heavy-duty trucks since January 2025, evading both the US naval blockade and Western sanctions, a Reuters investigation has found.

Sanrio ends VIVANT collaboration amid China backlash

Sanrio, the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty, has ended its collaboration with Japanese drama VIVANT 2 after the series was accused of insulting China.

Spain mourns after latest train tragedy kills 68

Spain began three days of mourning on Thursday after its second high-speed rail collision this year killed 68 people and injured scores, with relatives desperately seeking news about their loved ones.

Israel's election gives survivor Netanyahu a path to keep power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled ahead on Wednesday as votes were counted in Israel’s election, but the loss of a parliamentary majority leaves his path to another term dependent on drawing rivals into a coalition.

China's Communist Party confirms expulsion of 33 officials

China's Communist Party confirmed the expulsion of 33 officials, including former Politburo member Ma Xingrui and former senior military leader Zhang Youxia, from the party, according to the communique of the party's fifth plenum released by state media Xinhua on Thursday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival charms public figures with nostalgic twists and luxury pairings
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Independent inquiry condemns contractor and consultant over deadly Wang Fuk Court fire
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Govt initiates civil service accountability inquiry into Wang Fuk Court fire
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Govt demonstrates responsible governance over Wang Fuk Court fire: Liaison Office
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EcoCeres to turn Wine & Dine Festival waste cooking oil into sustainable aviation fuel
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Govt scraps lighting project on The Peak; installations to be dismantled
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Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
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