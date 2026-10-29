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NEWS

No negligence in Wang Fuk Court rescue, Independent Committee report finds

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The late firefighter Ho Wai-ho displayed exceptional bravery and a profound sense of duty during the Wang Fuk Court fire rescue, which involved no operational negligence, according to an independent committee report released Thursday.

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The report stated that Ho died under the most tragic circumstances, emphasizing that he prioritized saving lives over his own safety despite facing hostile, life-threatening conditions. 

Paying tribute to the fallen firefighter, the committee noted that Ho's sacrifice embodied the highest standards of selflessness and civic dedication.

Investigators confirmed that Ho was equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) and a self-contained breathing apparatus upon entering the scene. 

However, the committee identified areas for equipment enhancement and welcomed the Fire Services Department’s initiative to roll out an advanced breathing apparatus system and a modern Firefighter Locator System.

The report also detailed the sequence of events surrounding Ho's death, confirming that he paused to assist an elderly woman in a wheelchair at Wang Tai House while en route to Wang Cheong House.

According to the findings, Ho may have mistakenly believed he was inside Wang Cheong House and assumed his squad had already reached the 27th floor. That misapprehension prompted him to take an elevator to the 25th floor—two floors below the designated rendezvous point.

Although he had opportunities to retreat as conditions deteriorated, the committee determined that Ho chose to remain inside Wang Tai House to help other residents evacuate. 

Forensic and physical evidence indicated that he later removed his full-face mask and breathing apparatus on the 31st floor before attempting to climb through a window onto external scaffolding.

After evaluating all evidence related to the fatality, the committee concluded that neither Ho nor his colleagues were guilty of negligence or procedural failure. 

It noted that the extreme and chaotic conditions made it impossible for his teammates, surnamed Yeung and Siu, to notice his absence after he broke away to assist the evacuee.

Highlighting the squad’s dedication and courage, the report emphasized that no one should question the heroism displayed by the firefighters who responded to the blaze and rescued residents at Wang Fuk Court.

While the committee found no individual human error in Ho's entry procedures or the team's subsequent separation, it suggested that the lack of personal fault indicated that root challenges lie within the operational procedures themselves.

To address those vulnerabilities, the committee recommended that the government and the Fire Services Department enhance firefighters' situational and layout awareness at complex fire scenes and overhaul protocols for establishing incident entry control points.

The report also noted that the department has implemented equipment upgrades, including new air cylinders fitted with "TeamTalk" communication capabilities and emergency buddy-breathing systems that allow firefighters to share air reserves during crises.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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