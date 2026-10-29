Govt demonstrates responsible governance over Wang Fuk Court fire: Liaison Office

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong said Thursday that the SAR government has demonstrated accountability and a commitment to reform in its response to the Wang Fuk Court fire.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an official statement, a spokesperson commended Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and the administration for taking decisive action following the blaze.

The government’s rapid rescue, medical, and relief operations addressed residents’ pressing needs, helped rebuild public confidence, and earned widespread community recognition, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that subsequent measures reflected the administration’s resolve to tackle deep-seated problems and overcome systemic governance hurdles.

Authorities introduced a three-tier accountability framework spanning criminal, administrative, and political responsibility, while reinforcing the rule of law through impartial disciplinary action.

Systematic governance reforms were described as vital to protecting public safety and safeguarding Hong Kong’s long-term stability.

The statement emphasized that truly honoring the victims requires learning lessons from the tragedy and advancing meaningful institutional changes.

The Liaison Office expressed confidence that the SAR government and all sectors of society will work together to balance security with high-quality development, guiding Hong Kong from stability toward prosperity.