EcoCeres to turn Wine & Dine Festival waste cooking oil into sustainable aviation fuel

EcoCeres, a homegrown green technology unicorn and global producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), is serving as the green strategic partner for this year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival.

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"We are delighted to share this joy with hundreds of thousands of attendees while promoting how our daily dining choices can directly drive environmental sustainability," James Tam Chor-kiu, co-chairman of EcoCeres, said.

During the event, the company will collect waste cooking oil from the venue and transport it to the EcoCeres refinery, where it will be converted into aviation-grade SAF.

Organizers noted that festivalgoers will have the opportunity to take part in Hong Kong’s broader decarbonization push while sampling fine food and wine, witnessing how culinary waste can be repurposed into clean aviation power.

The festival opened Thursday across the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park, running through Sunday, November 1.