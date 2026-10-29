Exhibitors express optimism over business prospects at Hong Kong Wind & Dine Festival

Stall operators at Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival have voiced strong optimism regarding their business prospects this year, citing extensive promotional efforts by organizers, robust visitor numbers, and festive synergies.

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Wine merchants anticipate double-digit revenue growth

Wong, a representative for a wine exhibitor that has participated in nearly every edition since the festival's debut, said she held a positive outlook for sales.

She attributed her confidence to the considerable resources the organizers invested in promotional campaigns, adding that she anticipated revenue could achieve double-digit growth.

Wong explained that her booth had brought in a vintage 1982 Bordeaux wine, alongside several creative cocktails developed in collaboration with local brands, including salted mandarin concoctions and lemon Ribena blends.

She noted an emerging consumer trend where younger patrons increasingly favor lower-alcohol specialty drinks, expressing confidence that such diverse offerings would generate solid returns.

Her booth was decorated with floral arrangements suited for photography, which Wong noted was an intentional decision because visual presentation is just as essential as taste and aroma when enjoying beverages.

Wong also pointed out that the event coincided with Halloween weekend and various government campaigns aimed at driving tourism and foot traffic.

She projected healthy gains in visitor volume, recalling that non-local patrons previously comprised roughly 20 to 30 percent of their customers.

With celebrations happening nearby, she expected an even larger influx of travelers, particularly from mainland China.

Innovative food stalls leverage prime location for brand recognition

The chef, named Chow, who operates a Chinese cuisine stall marking its third year at the fair, expressed similar confidence, predicting sales could rise by roughly 20 percent.

He highlighted increased media attention and visibly heavier crowds surrounding the booth compared to previous years.

His stall features innovative takes on traditional items, including dried tangerine peel and pu'er tea egg waffles, alongside longan, red date, and goji berry herbal tea.

Chow acknowledged that participating in the expo had always served primarily as a marketing exercise, though the results had been consistently positive.

He explained that his team spared no expense on ingredient quality, utilizing dried tangerine peel aged 50 years, 10 years, and one year to bring premium gastronomy into an accessible market setting.

Although recouping production costs would be challenging, Chow said offering affordable prices allowed consumers from all walks of life to experience their dishes and get acquainted with the brand.

Chow added that the brand maintains a brick-and-mortar branch at the nearby International Finance Centre in Central, making the venue location especially advantageous.

He noted that many visitors who first discovered their food at the fair subsequently became repeat patrons at the restaurant, making the exhibition well worth the investment.