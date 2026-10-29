Govt scraps lighting project on The Peak; installations to be dismantled

The government has shelved the controversial lighting project on the Peak following environmental concerns from local residents and hikers, pledging to remove all related installations and restore the area to its original state.

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The decision was disclosed in a paper submitted by the Tourism Commission and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to the Central and Western District Council on Thursday.

Authorities said the decision was finalized after reviewing a revised proposal that would have cut the number of lighting spots along the trail from 10 to seven and shortened the project’s overall duration.

However, officials concluded that the scaled-back proposal would still fail to fully address community concerns over the preservation of the Peak’s natural habitat.

Officials also pointed out that significantly downsizing the project would compromise its original design concept and intended visual impact.

According to the document, the government will dismantle the installations as soon as possible and fully rehabilitate the affected areas.

The administration explained that while the initiative was originally conceived to revitalize traditional tourist attractions and encourage visitors to extend their stay, traveler options have since broadened substantially.

With a diverse lineup of major international concerts, sports tournaments, cultural events, and festive celebrations taking place across the city, officials said the immediate need for the lighting installation had diminished.