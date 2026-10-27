Apple confirms display issue affecting small number of iPhone Duo units

Apple has confirmed an inner-display issue affecting a small number of iPhone Duo devices after early buyers across several markets reported screen failures within days of the foldable phone's launch.

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Complaints shared online have cited black or unusually bright white lines appearing across the screen, as well as cracks developing along the inner display's crease. Some users have dubbed the issue "Crackgate."

In a statement, Apple described the initial reception from early iPhone Duo users as "incredibly positive," adding that software developers were quickly updating their applications to leverage the device's foldable form factor.

The company acknowledged that it was aware of an issue affecting the inner display on a limited number of units and advised affected customers to contact AppleCare to receive a replacement.

Reports of hardware issues have also surfaced in Hong Kong. One buyer recounted in a social media post that he encountered unusual resistance when unfolding his new phone after roughly half a day of use.

The user stated that he checked for foreign objects obstructing the hinge mechanism, but heard a distinct popping sound upon reopening the device.

Apple Store staff subsequently identified a visible protrusion beneath the inner display and issued a replacement unit, according to the post.

While the replacement handset functioned properly for two days, the user noted that the malfunction likely pointed to quality-control inconsistencies in certain production batches. He cautioned prospective buyers about potential reliability risks and strongly recommended purchasing AppleCare+.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, noted that reports of cracks and display anomalies indicate Apple may be navigating structural engineering hurdles with its debut foldable smartphone.

Fong explained that manufacturers striving to minimize thickness while preserving a premium chassis face increased mechanical stress at the hinge, where minor manufacturing tolerances between batches can easily compromise the fragile screen panel.

He advised owners to operate the device using both hands, exert smooth and uniform pressure when folding the handset, and ensure the screen surface is free of debris and hard particles before closing it.