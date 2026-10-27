Night Recap - October 27, 2026

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Lam Tin Station fire incidents traced to insulation failure and overheated cable

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Two fire incidents at Lam Tin MTR Station earlier this month were caused by insulation failure and an overheated cable, according to a document submitted to the Legislative Council by the Transport and Logistics Bureau and the MTR Corporation on Tuesday.

At least 1,600 affected in Hong Kong airline, retail data breaches

Hong Kong Airlines, YOHO, and Broadway Photo Supply have reported data breach incidents affecting more than 1,600 citizens this month, with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data launching investigations into the cases.

Tool purchases and $67m flat sale scrutinized as Abby Choi murder trial enters 24th day

The high-profile trial surrounding the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung entered its 24th day, with jurors hearing testimonies detailing suspicious tool purchases by her former brother-in-law and the victim's determined efforts to sell a luxury property registered under her former father-in-law.

Road works damage Shau Kei Wan water main, cutting supply to over 10,000 premises

More than 10,000 households and businesses in Shau Kei Wan and nearby areas were left without fresh water on Tuesday after a contractor carrying out road maintenance allegedly damaged an 18-inch underground water main, sending large volumes of water flooding onto Shau Kei Wan Road.

Northern Metropolis university town aims to attract elite scholars, John Lee says

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the Northern Metropolis university town initiative aims to attract top global scholars and high-calibre talent to Hong Kong, aligning with the city's newly launched First Five-Year Plan.

Business Today

Hong Kong crypto payment unicorn RedotPay plans US IPO, Bloomberg reports

Hong Kong unicorn and cryptocurrency payment company RedotPay plans to file a confidential US listing by the end of this year and is in talks with investors for a pre-IPO funding round at a valuation of US$4 billion (HK$31.2 billion) to US$5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic's potential mega IPO joins ranks of world's biggest listings

Anthropic took the wraps off its US initial public offering filing on Monday, bringing the Claude maker a step closer to a landmark debut that is set to test investor appetite for the rapidly growing AI industry.

Legacy systems, cautious mindset hinder HK firms' AI transformation: AI unicorn Wonderful

Hong Kong businesses are still navigating legacy systems and a more cautious corporate mindset, artificial intelligence unicorn Wonderful said.

HSBC quarterly profit jumps but revenue misses estimates, shares slide 6pc

HSBC (0005) on Tuesday reported a jump in quarterly profit, but revenue came in below estimates in part due to slower growth at its wealth business, dragging down shares in the lender by nearly 6 percent.

China's industrial profit growth picks up amid two-speed economy

China's industrial profits grew at a faster pace in September, though a deepening divergence across the economy continued to weigh on business earnings.

World/China

Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands for 'offending national sentiments'

Kylian Mbappe was dropped Tuesday by two major brands in China after a video circulated online in which the French football superstar apparently joked about former leader Mao Zedong.

Trump offers $1 million for tipoffs that lead to voter fraud convictions

President Donald Trump said on Monday the US would give $1 million to anyone who reported voter fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction, a week before midterm elections that polls show could prove difficult for his Republican Party.

French students vow more protests despite Macron government's concessions

French student leaders vowed to go on protesting despite government concessions on education, keeping pressure on President Emmanuel Macron as the movement spreads to unions and other activists, stokes unrest and deepens the economic damage.

UN inquiry says Israel kept committing genocide in Gaza after truce

Israel continued to commit genocide in Gaza after last October's US-brokered ceasefire in the enclave, a UN commission said in a report published on

Monday that Israel dismissed as part of a "misinformation campaign".

Indian media groups decry Modi's privacy law in court, say newsrooms face shutdown risk

The Indian government's privacy law, which would require journalists to seek consent from people they write about, amounted to pre-censorship and could lead to newsrooms shutting down, media groups told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, starting the most high-profile challenge against the legislation.