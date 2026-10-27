Yuen Long district councillor remanded in custody ahead of sentencing for unlawful sex with underage girl

Yuen Long District Councilor Sei Chun-hing has been remanded in custody pending sentencing after being convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16, with the District Court hearing his mitigation plea on Monday.

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The 39-year-old defendant was found guilty following a trial of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, identified in court as X, in a Tin Shui Wai residential unit on March 14, 2011.

He was acquitted of a separate charge of indecent assault allegedly committed against the victim in Ko Shan Road Park in To Kwa Wan in November 2008, when she was 11 years old.

District Court Judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi adjourned the case to November 3 for sentencing, ordering that Sei remain in custody in the interim.

Defense cites genuine romance and mutual affection

During mitigation proceedings on Tuesday, the defense counsel argued that Sei and the victim were genuinely in love when the offense took place.

The court previously heard that Sei first met the girl in 2008 while working as an assistant to an elementary school drama instructor, and the two developed a romantic relationship roughly two and a half years later.

Counsel submitted that although Sei did not use a condom during the encounter, he did not ejaculate inside the victim.

The defense maintained that the relationship between the two grew even closer following the incident, urging the court to consider the context of mutual affection rather than predatory behavior.

Public contributions and character references submitted for leniency

The defense urged the court to grant a lenient sentence in light of Sei's positive background, upright character, and consistent contributions to the community.

Counsel pointed out that the defendant has dedicated himself to serving residents of Yuen Long in his role as a district councilor.

The court was told that Sei is currently married, and his wife submitted a mitigation letter commending him as a devoted public servant and a good husband.

Counsel also highlighted Sei's prior professional record, noting that he previously served as an assistant to Legislative Council member Ma Fung-kwok.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sei successfully advocated for the cultural and arts sector to be included within the government's anti-epidemic relief funding schemes.

He was subsequently elected as a district councilor in 2024, with multiple local residents writing appreciation letters attesting to his dedicated community service.