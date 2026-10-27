Hong Kong Legal Week set for Nov to foster cross-jurisdictional collaboration and mark global legal milestones

Hong Kong Legal Week is scheduled to take place from November 2 to 6, gathering global legal practitioners and other industry specialists to explore cross-border legal issues and strengthen international ties.

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Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok announced that the flagship five-day event will be held under the theme of legal synergy and building the future together.

The annual gathering coincides with the centenary of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) and the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), with both global milestones being commemorated during the program in Hong Kong.

Gathering international legal talent and expanding exchange platforms

Lam noted that Hong Kong Legal Week serves as a key international platform designed to bring together professionals from diverse jurisdictions and professional backgrounds.

He pointed out that the event aims to enable attendees to share experiences, build lasting connections, and engage in constructive dialogue.

Referring to the promotional video released for the event, Lam highlighted that the imagery of various figures arriving in Hong Kong in a dynamic manner symbolizes a worldwide call for global legal professionals to convene and take part in the annual showcase.

Multi-day agenda spotlighting international trade and technology

The five-day program features daily themes addressing practical legal issues arising in modern cross-border interactions.

Proceedings will commence on the first day with the opening ceremony of the UNIDROIT Regional Conference for the Asia-Pacific and Opening Ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Liaison Office.

Subsequent sessions include the third Asia-Pacific International Private Law Summit and commemorative activities honoring the 60th anniversary of UNCITRAL.

Participants will also attend the fourth Legal Forum on Interconnectivity and Development, the LawTech Forum, and the second Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Lawyers Forum, covering extensive ground across private international law, cross-border commerce, technology integration, and regional legal cooperation.

Lam expressed hope that participants, regardless of their jurisdictions, areas of expertise, or levels of experience, will seize the opportunity to connect in Hong Kong and jointly construct a forward-looking blueprint for the rule of law.