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NEWS

Apple confirms display issue affecting small number of iPhone Duo units

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Apple has confirmed an inner-display issue affecting a small number of iPhone Duo devices after early buyers in several markets reported screen failures within days of the foldable phone’s launch.

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Complaints posted online have included black or unusually bright white lines appearing on the display, as well as cracks developing along the inner-screen crease. Some users have referred to the issue as “Crackgate.”

In a statement, Apple said the response from early iPhone Duo users had been “incredibly positive,” adding that developers were quickly updating their apps to make use of the device’s foldable form factor.

The company said it was aware of an issue affecting the inner display on a small number of units and advised affected customers to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

Reports of problems have also emerged in Hong Kong. One buyer said in a social media post that he felt unusual resistance while unfolding his new phone after about half a day of use.

He said he checked whether anything was obstructing the hinge but heard a popping sound when he opened the device again. Apple Store staff later found a visible protrusion on the inner display and provided a replacement, according to the post.

The replacement device had worked without problems for two days, he said, although he believed the incident could point to quality-control issues affecting some production batches. He advised prospective buyers to consider the potential risks and to “definitely get AppleCare+.”

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said reports of cracks and black lines suggested Apple was facing structural engineering challenges with its first foldable smartphone.

He said manufacturers seeking to make foldable devices thinner while maintaining a premium feel could face greater pressure at the hinge, where even small variations in display quality between production batches may become more apparent.

Fong advised users to open and close the phone with both hands, apply gentle and even pressure, and check that no hard particles are trapped on the display before folding the device.

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