Two mainlanders arrested for smuggling $10m in illicit cigarettes 

Customs officers arrested two men from mainland China on Tuesday after intercepting a speedboat carrying approximately 2.23 million suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$10 million.

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The arrests followed an early morning anti-smuggling operation in the waters southeast of Hong Kong. Officers spotted a suspicious speedboat traveling toward South Ninepin Island without navigation lights.

After a pursuit, officers intercepted the speedboat, which was equipped with three high-powered outboard engines. Along with the vessel, authorities seized the batch of suspected illicit cigarettes, which carry an estimated duty value of about HK$7.37 million.

The two mainland suspects, aged 32 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of violating the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

Under the ordinance, importing, handling, possessing, selling, or buying illicit fuel or cigarettes is a criminal offense.

The maximum penalty for fuel-related offenses is a HK$1 million fine and two years in prison, while cigarette-related offenses carry a maximum penalty of a HK$2 million fine and seven years in prison.

Customs officials urged members of the public to report illegal fuel or illicit cigarette activities through the department's 24-hour hotline at 182 8080, via its crime-reporting email, or through its online reporting form.