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NEWS

Teen forced to hand over socks to stranger in Tin Shui Wai

NEWS
16 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A 17-year-old girl was forced to hand over her socks to a stranger who allegedly followed her in Tin Shui Wai late at night, prompting police to arrest a 32-year-old man.

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The incident occurred at around 11.55pm on Saturday (Oct 24), when the girl was walking home alone near a primary school at Tin Chak Estate on Tin Shui Road.

The man allegedly approached her and demanded the socks she was wearing. Fearing for her safety, the girl removed her socks and handed them over before running home to tell her family. She later reported the incident to police with their assistance.

Officers from the Yuen Long district crime squad reviewed CCTV footage under the SmartView scheme and used intelligence analysis to identify the suspect.

A 32-year-old local man was arrested in Tsuen Wan on Monday (Oct 26) on suspicion of loitering with intent to cause another person to fear for their safety. He was detained for questioning.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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